Secure Our World: Industry Experts Share Insights on Cybersecurity Awareness Month

As cyber threats become more complex and sophisticated, businesses struggle to keep their digital infrastructure protected. This month, as we focus on Cybersecurity Awareness, industry leaders share their insights on the emerging landscape, the critical role of AI and Zero Trust models, and what steps businesses need to take to build a secure, resilient digital future. These experts underscore everything, from securing APIs and AI-powered apps to safeguarding the future of travel, highlighting the urgent need for innovation, collaboration, and vigilance in today's connected world.

As Cybersecurity Awareness Month is underway, we need to think about the evolving threats that businesses and individuals face in our connected world today. Cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated and frequent, so organizations must stay one step ahead. They can do this by using adopting robust security practices and creating a culture where everyone is alert and vigilant. This year's theme, ‘Secure Our World,’ highlights the collective responsibility to protect our digital infrastructure. In this article, we hear from industry leaders as they share their perspectives on why cybersecurity is important, what new problems are coming up, and what steps businesses can take to keep themselves safe. Ananth Nag, Area Vice President, India & SAARC, Zscaler





We’re not just witnessing an evolution in cyber threats—we’re facing a full-blown revolution. With generative AI democratizing the creation of sophisticated phishing campaigns and exposing gaps in traditional defenses, cybersecurity has become a battlefield where innovation must outpace disruption. In this new landscape, traditional security models like VPNs and firewalls are simply no match for the speed and sophistication of modern threats. The game has changed, and cybersecurity must evolve with it. This is why we built the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM—a platform that’s ahead of the curve, processing half a trillion transactions daily to detect and neutralize threats before they hit their targets. By securing everything from users to workloads, applications, and IoT devices, we are redefining the very nature of cyber resilience. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we remain committed to pioneering a security model that transforms every business into an impenetrable digital fortress, empowering organizations to leverage AI’s power without the fear of compromise.

Pratik Shah, Managing Director – India & SAARC, F5





In today’s digital-first world, businesses run on applications and APIs that power critical digital experiences, fuel economies, and drive innovation. As AI advances, we are seeing a surge in AI-driven applications and an increasing reliance on APIs to connect complex, distributed systems across cloud and on-premises environments. However, with this rapid expansion comes the need for robust security solutions to protect these APIs from sophisticated, AI-powered cyber threats. At F5, we understand that securing apps and APIs is the cornerstone of AI-driven innovation. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s essential to highlight the urgency of protecting apps and APIs as businesses continue to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. F5 is committed to empower organizations to innovate securely and enable businesses to unlock the full potential of AI while staying ahead of evolving cyber threats. Amit Luthra, Managing Director – India, Lenovo ISG





As we recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it’s a reminder that in today’s hyper-connected digital world, cybersecurity is more important than ever. India, as one of the fastest-growing technology hubs, faces constant cyber threats—ranging from financial fraud to data breaches and state-sponsored attacks—that challenge the security of organizations across sectors. Cybersecurity is no longer optional—it’s essential. According to Lenovo’s 2024 Global CIO Report, 51% of CIOs named cybersecurity as a top IT priority, and 65% are still struggling with data privacy and security concerns. As cyber threats become more frequent and sophisticated, organizations are increasingly using AI to boost their defenses. AI helps predict, detect, and respond to attacks more effectively. At Lenovo ISG, we support businesses with our Edge AI services and solutions, turning real-time data into actionable insights that improve both agility and cybersecurity. Mani Ganeshan, Senior Vice President, Head of APAC Engineering and Amadeus India





Travel is about connections—between people, places, and experiences. In today’s digital world, these connections begin long before takeoff and extend far beyond landing. At Amadeus, we’re not just building technology; we’re creating ecosystems that allow these connections to flourish seamlessly, securely, and with trust at the core. Cybersecurity is the invisible guardian of this new era of travel. It’s what allows the industry to push forward, innovate, and inspire confidence in every traveler’s journey. Our partnerships with pioneers like Imperva are designed to protect not just data, but the experiences that shape our industry—keeping every booking, every check-in, and every interaction safe. This Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Amadeus reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation, safeguarding every journey, and ensuring that the future of travel is not only bold but secure at every touchpoint. At Amadeus, securing the future of travel isn’t just part of what we do—it’s at the heart of who we are. Drawing on the knowledge shared by these experts, it's clear that cybersecurity goes beyond just tech. It also involves taking action before problems arise, working together, and continuous learning to adapt to changing threat landscape. Organizations must focus on these areas to protect their assets and help make the online world safer for everyone. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd.



