Senators Question Tech Leaders, Including Sam Altman, Over Donations to Trump's Inauguration

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet have sent formal inquiries to major tech executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, about their contributions to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund. The letters, dated January 17, 2025, express concerns over potential efforts to influence the incoming administration.

Sam Altman responded on social media, clarifying that his donation was personal and unrelated to his company. He stated on X, "Funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to Democrats."

funny, they never sent me one of these for contributing to democrats... pic.twitter.com/xjpanXSb5D — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

The senators' inquiry points out that executives from companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Uber also made similar contributions. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi notably donated an additional $1 million personally.

The letter underscores ongoing federal investigations into these companies. OpenAI faces an FTC probe into consumer harm and an SEC investigation over alleged investor misleading. Google is dealing with antitrust issues, while Meta continues to face scrutiny over privacy violations.

Warren and Bennet argue these donations could be attempts to "avoid scrutiny, limit regulation, and buy favour" with the new administration. They have requested detailed explanations about the timing and motivations behind these contributions by January 31, 2025.

These donations significantly surpass contributions made to President Biden's 2021 inauguration. For instance, Microsoft donated $500,000, and Amazon gave $276,509, while firms like Meta and OpenAI did not contribute at all.

The senators' concerns highlight the broader issue of corporate influence on government and the implications of such substantial financial contributions during a pivotal political transition.



