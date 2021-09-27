Signal Suffers Global Outage, Firm Working on it

Signal, the messaging app that focuses on privacy, is currently down globally for many users due to what the company says is a hosting outage. Signal users have struggled with the platform since Sunday night with a spike on Monday morning. Down Detector reported an increase in reports of outages, surpassing 1,200 on September 27 around 9 a.m. The outage tracker showed that 43 percent of users had trouble accessing the app, 36 percent had trouble sending messages, and 20 percent had server connection issues.



Signal on Twitter noted that the app is currently down due to a hosting outage affecting parts of its service. "Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We're working on bringing it back up," the company tweet read. "Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," an in-app message reads.





Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We're working on bringing it back up. — Signal (@signalapp) September 27, 2021





Down Detector shows Signal outages in the US However, users in India have also taken to Twitter to complain about the same. Down Detector noted that user reports indicated that Signal has had problems since 11:05 p.m. Sunday. Signal is an encrypted communications application for Android and iOS. Signal allows users to share encrypted files, voice memos, images, and videos, and make one-to-one voice and video calls. It became popular after WhatsApp released its new privacy rules for users earlier this year that gives advertisers access to their business chats. The new terms changed the way companies can use Facebook-owned services to store and manage WhatsApp chats.