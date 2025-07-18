Slack Supercharges with AI: Smarter Search, Transcripts, and Workflow Tools Now Live

Slack has announced a robust set of AI-powered upgrades aimed at making work more efficient and connected for teams using its platform. These features, part of its Business and Enterprise plans, bring smarter search, AI-generated transcriptions, meeting summaries, and more to help users stay focused and informed.

One of the standout features is Slack’s enhanced AI search, which now enables users to seamlessly browse through multiple channels and integrated apps like Google Drive, Salesforce, and Microsoft Teams. This cross-platform capability is designed to streamline workflows and reduce time spent digging for critical files or messages. Slack’s broader strategy continues to focus on integrating powerful tools that improve user productivity and platform utility.

Huddles — Slack’s audio and video call feature — are also receiving a smart upgrade. Now, users will benefit from AI-generated transcriptions and key action item highlights, ensuring important details are captured and easily accessible. This is particularly helpful for team members who miss meetings or want a quick recap.

Additionally, the platform will summarise discussions within channels and threads, helping users catch up without scrolling endlessly. This new layer of summarisation aims to improve team alignment and minimise missed context.

Further strengthening collaboration, Slack will introduce a feature that offers summaries of user profiles, including their roles and recent work. "The company said that it will roll out a way for users to get a summary of another user’s profile, showing their role and recent work." This should help teams quickly understand who’s working on what and streamline handoffs and communication.

Also in the works is a smart message explanation feature. "Slack added that it is working on a feature that would let you use AI to explain a message in the context of the given conversation." This could significantly cut down on misunderstandings and foster more productive discussions across distributed teams.

Slack's Canvas feature, a shared workspace for guides, docs, and project notes, is also getting an AI assistant. This tool will help users draft content from any conversation or reformat existing material more effectively—another step in making collaboration more fluid and content management more intuitive.

These changes reinforce Slack’s vision of becoming the go-to workspace where teams can connect, collaborate, and get work done with less friction. Coinciding with major industry events like TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, where companies like Netflix and Sequoia Capital are scheduled to share startup insights, Slack’s latest innovations underline its commitment to staying ahead in the ever-competitive productivity software space.

By creating a more integrated and intelligent platform, Slack aims to redefine how modern teams communicate and organise their work in a hybrid and digital-first era.