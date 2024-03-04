Some apps of 8 of 10 Indian firms back on Google Play Store

New Delhi: As the battle between Google and Indian startups intensifies, some apps of eight out of 10 key homegrown companies -- who are spearheading the fight with the tech giant -- are already back on Google Play Store after they complied with the new policy, sources said here on Monday.

Many apps are already back on the Play Store as they comply with Google's policy and are returning. According to sources, most are opting for the consumption-only option for their relisting on the Play Store.

Google had delisted more than a dozen apps by major Indian digital companies, including Matrimony and Shaadi.com from Play Store.

Applications from companies like Altt, Stage, and Aha streaming platforms, Truly Madly and Quack Quack dating apps, Kuku FM audio content platform, and FRND social networking app were also delisted by Google.

After facing criticism, the tech giant reinstated some of the apps belonging to Shaadi.com, Info Edge's Naukri, 99acres and NaukriGulf, but many others continue to be delisted.

On Sunday, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said that a majority of apps that were delisted by Google Play are yet to be relisted.

Google and Indian startups are currently locked in a fierce battle over new Play Store policies, and the government is also intervening to resolve the matter.