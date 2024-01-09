Sony Unveils VR Headset for 3D Professionals at CES 2024

Sony introduces a groundbreaking "spatial content creation" system at CES 2024, featuring a VR headset equipped with 4K OLED displays powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform. Unlike PlayStation VR, this headset is tailored for professionals working with 3D content, allowing them to edit and shape models in a virtual space.



Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida emphasizes the headset's focus on expanding the "creation space by overlaying virtual objects into physical spaces." The demonstration reveals users manipulating virtual objects using unique controllers—a ring and a pointer. The front part of the headset flips up, facilitating seamless transitions between virtual and physical environments.

The proprietary rendering technology enables real-time, high-definition rendering of textures for 3D objects and facial expressions of human characters. This innovation enhances the immersive development experience for creators, offering seamless access to virtual objects within real space.

Sony's previous "Spatial Reality Display" allowed users to view digital objects in 3D using face- and eye-tracking. While the new system differs significantly, it targets the same professional content creators.

The anticipated release of this innovative system is later this year, with pricing details yet to be disclosed. As Sony enters the spatial content creation arena, it may face competition from Apple's Vision Pro, set to ship next month.