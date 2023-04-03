  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology > Tech News

South Korean smartphone sales fall 6% in 2022

South Korean smartphone sales fall 6% in 2022
x

South Korean smartphone sales fall 6% in 2022

Highlights

Sales of smartphones in South Korea fell 6 per cent last year from a year earlier amid an economic slowdown, industry data showed on Monday.

Seoul: Sales of smartphones in South Korea fell 6 per cent last year from a year earlier amid an economic slowdown, industry data showed on Monday.

Samsung Electronics, the world's leading smartphone maker, saw its smartphone sales decline 2 per cent on-year in its home country in 2022, while sales of Apple's iPhone inched down 0.4 per cent from a year ago, market analyst firm Counterpoint Research said without providing any further details on sales volumes.

Sales of other players tumbled 71 per cent on-year last year due to a base effect stemming from LG Electronics' exit from the mobile business in 2021.

Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S22 Ultra was the bestselling smartphone model last year, followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22 5G and iPhone 13.

The combined sales of 10 top-selling smartphone models accounted for 46 percent of the total sales last year, down 7 percentage points from a year ago.

"Lingering economic uncertainties will drag down demand for budget smartphones this year," Shin Kyung-hwan, an analyst from Counterpoint Research, said. "Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will lead the local smartphone market in the first quarter."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X