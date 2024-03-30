  • Menu
Space Calendar April 2024: Rocket and Spacecraft Launch Details

Please find out what is happening in the space in April 2024.

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.

April: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its first crewed flight. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Mike Fincke, along with an unidentified third crew member, will fly on the mission. The Crew Test Flight to the International Space Station will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

Source: SPACE.com


