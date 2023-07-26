Space Calendar August 2023: Rocket launches, missions, and more

These launch dates are taken from Space.com and are subject to change.



August 1: The full moon of August, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will arrive at 2:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT).

August 4: A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket will launch a Cygnus cargo freighter on a flight to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. EDT on August 1 (0031 GMT on August 5) from Pad 0A, Wallops Island, Virginia.

August 11: The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight! The prolific shower is active from mid-July until late August.

August 15: A SpaceX Falcon 9 will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on the program's 12th crewed flight. The crew includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will spend six months aboard the International Space Station.

August 16: The new moon will arrive at 5:38 a.m. EDT (1038 GMT).

August 24: The moon will pass in front of one of the brightest and most colourful stars in the sky, Antares.

August 30: The second full moon in August is known as the Blue Moon, as it's the second full moon in a calendar moon. It will arrive at 9:36 p.m. EDT (0236 GMT Aug 31).

Source: SPACE.com