Space Calendar August 2024: Blue Moon, Rocket Launches and More

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



Rocket Launch - SpaceX, Starship: IFT-5 August 1: After a successful test flight in June, where SpaceX managed to soft land both Starship and its Super Heavy booster in the ocean, the company is targeting July for the mega-rocket's next launch. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated IFT-5 will attempt to catch Starship's first stage booster using the launch tower's "chopstick" arms, a first for the rocket as its development evolves toward reusability.

Spaceflight - NASA/SpaceX Crew-9 August: SpaceX will launch its ninth operational crewed mission for NASA. The Crew-9 mission will launch cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, and three NASA astronauts: Zena Cardman, Nick Hague and Stephanie Wilson to the International Space Station for a stay of about six months. Crew-9 will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast NET in August. A final target date has not yet been announced.

Skywatching - Full Sturgeon Moon/Blue Moon August 19: August's Sturgeon Moon, named for the fish found plentiful in areas like the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water like Lake Champlain is most readily caught, will rise at 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT). Spaceflight - NASA/SpaceX Crew-8 return to Earth August: Upon the arrival of Crew-9 to the space station, Crew-8 will begin preparations to return to Earth. NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, Jeannette Epps and Russian cosmonaut AlexanderGrebenkin arrived to the ISS in March and will wrap up their rotation aboard the orbiting lab. A specific date and landing location has not yet been announced.

Source: SPACE.com