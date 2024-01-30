Space Calendar February 2024: Find the Moon Details

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



February 9: The moon will be at its closest point to Earth in orbit — but unfortunately, this "supermoon" will be too close to the sun to be visible to skywatchers on the ground. Despite its proximity to Earth, skywatchers won't be able to see the moon, because it will be a new moon. It will be too near to the sun to be seen, and will be invisible as it passes across our daytime sky.