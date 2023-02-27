Space Calendar March 2023: Events Happening in Space

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



March 1: Jupiter meets Venus in conjunction. The pair will shine just a moon-width apart in the west-southwest sky half an hour after sunset.

March 1: SpaceX Crew-5 performs a pre-departure news conference on the International Space Station at 12:30 p.m. EST (1730 GMT). Participants include NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Coverage is available on NASA Television (opens in new tab) and here at Space.com.

March 1: SpaceX will launch OneWeb 17 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:44 p.m. EST (1944 GMT).

March 7: The full moon of March, known as the Worm Moon, arrives at 7:40 a.m. EST (1240 GMT).

March 8: SpaceX will tentatively launch SES-18 and SES-19 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT).

March 21: The new moon will arrive at 1:23 p.m. EDT (1823 GMT).

