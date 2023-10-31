Space Calendar November 2023: Meteor showers, Moon details and Rocket launches

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



November 2: Virgin Galactic will fly its fifth commercial suborbital mission with three passengers aboard its VSS Unity spaceplane. Passengers for the research flight will include an unnamed private astronaut of Franco-Italian nationality; planetary scientist Alan Stern, the principal investigator of NASA's New Horizons Pluto mission, and Kellie Gerardi, a science communicator and bioastronautics researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS).

November 4: The Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between September 28 and December 2.

November 5: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), on NASA's CRS-29 mission.

November 9: At 5 a.m. local time, make sure to look toward the east-northeast sky to see the most spectacular pairing of the moon and Venus of 2023.

November 11: The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between October 13 and December 2.

November 13: The new moon will arrive at 4:27 a.m. EST (0927 GMT).

November 17: The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between November 3 and December 2.

November 27: The full moon of November, known as the Beaver Moon, will arrive at 4:16 a.m. EST (0916 GMT)

