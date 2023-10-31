Live
Space Calendar November 2023: Meteor showers, Moon details and Rocket launches
Please know what is happening in the space this month, November 2023.
These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.
November 2: Virgin Galactic will fly its fifth commercial suborbital mission with three passengers aboard its VSS Unity spaceplane. Passengers for the research flight will include an unnamed private astronaut of Franco-Italian nationality; planetary scientist Alan Stern, the principal investigator of NASA's New Horizons Pluto mission, and Kellie Gerardi, a science communicator and bioastronautics researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences (IIAS).
November 4: The Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between September 28 and December 2.
November 5: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), on NASA's CRS-29 mission.
November 9: At 5 a.m. local time, make sure to look toward the east-northeast sky to see the most spectacular pairing of the moon and Venus of 2023.
November 11: The Northern Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between October 13 and December 2.
November 13: The new moon will arrive at 4:27 a.m. EST (0927 GMT).
November 17: The Leonid meteor shower peaks tonight! The shower is active between November 3 and December 2.
November 27: The full moon of November, known as the Beaver Moon, will arrive at 4:16 a.m. EST (0916 GMT)
Source: SPACE.com