Spotify Brings Free Playlists, Podcasts & Audiobooks to United Airlines Flights

Spotify has officially taken to the skies, teaming up with United Airlines to deliver an expanded in-flight entertainment experience.Passengers flying with United can now enjoy over 450 hours of curated Spotify content—including playlists, popular podcasts, and audiobooks—directly on seat-back screens, all at no extra cost.

This marks the first time Spotify’s audiobooks and video podcasts have been made available onboard an airline. The rollout spans more than 130,000 screens across United’s fleet. Whether you're into celebrity chats, culinary insights, or cultural commentary, you can dive into shows like 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler', 'The Dave Chang Show', and 'The Comment Section with Drew Afualo'—all without needing a Spotify account.

“Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content,” said Richard Nunn, CEO of United’s MileagePlus. “Now our customers can enjoy it in a simple, seamless way—even at 35,000 feet.”

Looking ahead, United plans to enhance the experience even further. By 2026, passengers will be able to sign in to their own Spotify accounts using their mobile devices, enabling them to continue playlists or audiobooks from where they left off. Video podcast fans can also enjoy a more immersive experience on the plane’s larger built-in screens—no need to balance a phone or tablet mid-flight.

For those flying on Starlink-equipped aircraft, the Spotify experience isn’t limited to seat screens. Thanks to upgraded in-flight Wi-Fi launched in March, passengers can stream Spotify—and services like Apple Music and YouTube—on their personal devices gate-to-gate. All it takes is logging in with a MileagePlus account to unlock this free high-speed internet access.

This innovative collaboration is a big win for travellers, offering rich, on-demand content without the hassle of downloads or subscriptions—just sit back, plug in, and press play.



