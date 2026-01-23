Spotify is doubling down on artificial intelligence as it rolls out its AI-powered playlist feature to more Premium subscribers, hoping smarter personalization will convince more listeners to pay for its service.

The music streaming giant has gradually woven AI into its platform, and its latest offering — the “prompted playlist” tool — is now reaching users in additional markets, including the United States and Canada. The feature allows subscribers to generate playlists simply by typing a description of the mood or vibe they want.

Whether it’s “energetic music for a morning workout” or “calm acoustic songs for late-night reading,” the AI builds a tailored playlist within seconds. Think of it as a Copilot-style assistant for your listening habits. If the results don’t feel quite right, users can refine their prompts, add details, or tweak preferences until the playlist better matches their taste.

The move signals Spotify’s broader strategy: using AI as a key differentiator in an increasingly competitive streaming space. While AI-powered discovery tools are becoming popular among users, the company is also placing more of its advanced capabilities behind the Premium paywall.

Over time, several once-basic controls have shifted away from free users. Features like repeating a track or more flexible playback options are now restricted, subtly nudging listeners toward paid plans. With rivals offering comparable music libraries, Spotify appears to be banking on smarter personalization — not just content — to retain and grow subscribers.

Still, AI in entertainment comes with its own set of concerns. Some users worry about algorithm fatigue or overly automated recommendations that miss the human touch. After all, music taste can be deeply personal and sometimes unpredictable. An AI tool that misreads the mood could lead to amusing — or frustrating — results.

Yet, as subscription prices rise, Spotify needs stronger incentives to justify the cost. The company recently refreshed its plan structure in India with three tiers designed to target different user segments.

The entry-level Lite plan starts at Rs 139 per month, offering essential Premium benefits at a lower price. The Standard plan, priced at Rs 199 monthly, delivers the regular ad-free experience with offline downloads. Meanwhile, the top-tier Platinum plan costs Rs 299 per month and introduces high-quality lossless audio along with additional perks.

Notably, lossless sound is exclusive to the Platinum tier, meaning even paid users on lower plans won’t access the highest audio quality.

With AI-generated playlists and improved audio options, Spotify is clearly betting that innovation will keep users engaged — and paying. Whether listeners see these upgrades as valuable enhancements or just more locked features remains to be seen.



