Spotify Lite completes one year; shares most-streamed tracks, check out

Spotify Lite has completed one year as the smallest and lightest version of the music streaming application. Spotify Lite is available in 37 markets across the globe, including India. When Spotify Lite completed a year, the company shared some statistics on the growth of the application.

On the whole, Spotify Lite has its most active user base in Brazil, followed by Mexico. India is at the third position of the top Spotify Lite markets globally. After India, it is Indonesia and Argentina. This depends on the users how much music they have listened to on the Spotify Lite app. The company also bring to light that in India, 75% of Spotify Lite's listener base is users up to 29 years old.

In India, local content is viral with Spotify Lite users. In India, the top Spotify Lite songs include "Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage by Arijit Singh, Mithoon, "Ghungroo by Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, "Illegal Weapon 2.0" by Garry Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas, "Señorita" by Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and "Tum Hi Aana by Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev. When it comes to globally, "Señorita" is the most streamed track on Spotify Lite followed by "Dance Monkey" and "Tusa".

If we consider podcasts, the most-streamed ones are PURIJAGANNADH, The Ranveer Show, and Bhaskar Bose. Among the cities where Spotify Lite is used the most are Kolkata, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Patna.

Spotify has even reduced the size of the app by 15%. When it was officially released last year after coming out of beta, Spotify Lite was sized 10MB. The app is accesible only on Android and can also be used along with the main Spotify app.