Union Budget focuses on enhancing tourism experience, says Swamy

Vijayawada: RV Swamy, president of AP Star Hotels Association and chairman of Tourism Wing of AP Chambers, stated that in the Union Budget 2026–27, the Central government has taken several crucial decisions aimed not merely at increasing tourist numbers, but at enriching the overall tourist experience.

He welcomed the decision to establish a National Institute of Hospitality, describing it as a highly encouraging development. The upgradation of the existing Hotel Management Council into a National Institute of Hospitality will ensure availability of internationally skilled manpower for hotel and hospitality sector in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Swamy pointed out that the proposal to provide professional training to 10,000 tourist guides across the country through IIMs would significantly improve services at historical monuments and tourist destinations in the State, thereby enhancing visitor satisfaction.

Referring to connectivity and niche tourism, he noted that the announcement of a special tourist train to Pulicat Lake on Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border would promote bird tourism and help develop the Nellore region into an international tourism destination. Swamy also welcomed indigenous incentives announced for the manufacture of sea planes, stating that Andhra Pradesh’s long coastline would greatly benefit from improved connectivity to regions such as Visakhapatnam and Konaseema. He added that there is strong potential for introducing seaplane and helicopter services for tourists on routes like Vijayawada–Srisailam, Visakhapatnam–Araku, and Gandikota–Bengaluru.

According to Swamy, the development of eco-friendly and sustainable tourism circuits in Araku Valley would promote tourism without causing environmental damage.

Swamy welcomed the reduction of TCS on overseas tour packages to 2 per cent, calling it a major relief for both travel agencies and tourists. He also appreciated the Centre’s decision to digitise cultural destinations across the country, which would give global digital visibility to Andhra Pradesh’s prominent pilgrim centres and tourist destinations.

The Central government’s assurance of technical support for tourism development along Krishna–Godavari inland waterways and release of funds for Ahobilam and Nagarjunasagar Buddhist heritage development under temple and heritage tourism were also described by Swamy as significant steps towards strengthening tourism in the State.