Action sought against Ambati

Rajamahendravaram: State Settibalija Corporation chairman Kudipudi Sattibabu strongly criticised former minister Ambati Rambabu for making indecent and objectionable remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He warned that cases would be filed across the State against Ambati Rambabu for his comments.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Sattibabu demanded strict legal action against Rambabu and called for his immediate arrest for using abusive language.

Sattibabu alleged that leaders of the YSR Congress Party displayed what he termed a disturbing pattern of behaviour.

He stated that those who did not respect women had no moral right to continue in politics and asserted that women across the State would not forgive Rambabu for his remarks.