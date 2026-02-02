Former minister Ambati arrested

Guntur: Police arrested former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu on Sunday night for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was shifted to Nallapadu Police Station. Based on the complaint lodged by the TDP activists, the police booked the case. The angered TDP activists attacked Rambabu’s house at Navabharat Nagar and damaged his office furniture.

They set his car on fire. Ambati has been shifted to the GGH for conducting the medical tests on him. TDP activists across the erstwhile Guntur district burnt the effigies of Rambabu and demanded action against him.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar warned that Rambabu will face dire consequences in the days to come for his remarks against the CM.

Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana said that the opposition was trying to blackmail by saying they will slaughter people like goats.

He said, “I know everything about Ambati. I will not utter the name of the latter. Leaders like Chandrababu Naidu will never be born again. No leader can break Naidu. After coming to power, CM did not encourage politics of vendetta. Ambati and YSRCP leaders speaking language like pickpockets at bus stands. To divert attention from the issue of adulterated ghee, Ambati resorted to abusive language. Ambati is a petty leader.” YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, former MP and YSRCP leader Modugula Venugopala Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, former MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Annabathuni Siva Kumar rushed to Ambati Rambabu’s house in Guntur city. They examined his house and damaged furniture and enquired about the situation. They condemned his arrest. They said they would stand by him.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said they will approach the High Court to release Ambati from the jail. Lab reports confirmed the TTD laddu does not contain animal fat.

To divert attention of the public from the TTD laddu issue, the TDP leaders made false propaganda. Ambati spoke facts about TTD laddu. Police failed to disperse the TDP activists while TTD activists tried to attack Ambati. Police working in favour of TDP, he said.