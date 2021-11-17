Spotify, Snap, Google Cloud back after a short outage: Downdetector

Several major company websites, from Home Depot Inc. to Spotify Technology SA, are receiving reports of outages from users, as per Downdetector. Users have also reported problems on the Etsy Inc. and Snap Inc. sites Google Cloud reported problems with cloud networks just after 10 a.m. San Francisco time and said customers can find error messages at accessing the web pages. Similarly, Downdetector reported that there may be a widespread outage in Google Cloud, which could affect other services. A Google Cloud representative could not be immediately reached for comment.



As per Reuters, Multiple social media apps like Snapchat, Spotify and Alphabet's Google Cloud appeared to be back online after a brief global outage on Tuesday. Google said the issues with its Cloud Networking, which counts Etsy, Spotify and Snap Inc as customers, were partially resolved shortly after thousands of users flagged it on outage tracking website downdetector.com.

The Google Cloud dashboard previously showed that services, including cloud development tools, cloud console, and cloud engine, were facing outages. Spotify shared it was aware of "some issues right now and are checking them" after more than 50,000 users reported issues on Downdetector, but those outages have since been resolved, according to the website. Snapchat support said earlier in a tweet, "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix. In the meantime, we recommend staying logged in."

Fastly, the cloud company responsible for a major global Internet outage in June, said it was seeing an increase in errors originating from a "common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's edge cloud platform."

Tuesday's brief outage follows a widespread six-hour outage last month that brought Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, to a standstill following faulty configuration changes to the company's routers.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collecting status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a large number of users.