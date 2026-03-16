Spotify Tests ‘Taste Profile’ to Give Users More Control Over Music Recommendations

Music streaming is about to feel more personal. Spotify has introduced a new feature called Taste Profile that allows users to see — and even adjust — how the app interprets their listening habits. The move is aimed at making the recommendation system more transparent while giving listeners greater influence over what shows up in their feeds.

Currently, the feature is being tested with a small group of beta users. Spotify plans to roll it out first to Premium subscribers in New Zealand before gradually expanding availability to other regions.

How the Taste Profile works

Taste Profile is essentially Spotify’s internal understanding of a listener’s preferences. The system builds this profile using signals from the music, podcasts, and audiobooks a user engages with on the platform.

With the new tool, listeners can review how Spotify categorises their interests. These insights may include preferred genres, favourite artists, and listening trends across different times of the day. For instance, the system may recognise that someone has recently been diving into ’90s alternative rock or repeatedly playing hip-hop tracks with certain stylistic influences.

Importantly, Spotify is also adding a correction mechanism. If users feel the platform’s interpretation doesn’t reflect their actual preferences, they can flag it and request adjustments.

Shaping recommendations in real time

The feature gives listeners practical ways to steer their recommendations. Users will be able to ask for more or less of a specific type of music, or signal what they want to hear in a particular moment.

This feedback directly affects how content is prioritised. It helps determine what appears prominently on the Spotify homepage and which suggestions become less frequent.

Spotify says this added control ensures recommendations feel more aligned with what users actually want, rather than what an algorithm assumes.

Personalisation beyond genres

Taste Profile goes deeper than just musical styles. The system also studies listening patterns connected to daily routines and evolving interests.

For example, someone preparing for a marathon may prefer high-energy workout playlists, while a daily commuter might lean toward news podcasts during weekday mornings. Spotify notes that such contextual signals help deliver more meaningful personalisation across the app.

By factoring in behaviour and timing, the platform aims to serve content that better matches real-life situations, not just static preferences.

Part of a bigger personalisation push

The launch of Taste Profile is part of Spotify’s broader strategy to refine its recommendation engine. It follows another experimental feature called Prompted Playlist, which lets users guide the algorithm when building playlists based on mood or listening history.

Spotify says users can actively manage their Taste Profile if they want more control, or simply ignore it and continue streaming as usual.

The update reflects a growing trend among digital platforms to make AI-driven systems more transparent and user-directed.

In related developments across the tech world, platforms are also reassessing user control and privacy tools. For instance, Instagram recently announced changes to its messaging features, signalling how major apps are rethinking user experience.

With Taste Profile, Spotify appears to be taking a similar route — placing listeners closer to the steering wheel of their own discovery journey.