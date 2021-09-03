Starlink Satellite Broadband Coming Soon to India - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hinted that his Starlink satellite broadband service could soon reach India. In response to a Twitter user inquiry about when the Starlink broadband service will launch in the country, Musk said the company is awaiting regulatory approvals to flag the Starlink broadband internet. To recall, SpaceX Starlink satellite broadband will be available in India starting next year, according to earlier reports.

"Dear Elon, when are you launching Starlink services in India ..? We and our existing Customers waiting for wireless internet services," a Twitter user who goes by the name Tryonset on Twitter asked Musk when the service would be launching in India.



Musk replied to this, saying "Just figuring out the regulatory approval process."

Earlier, Starlink president Gwyne Shotwell had said that SpaceX has deployed around 1,800 Starlink satellites and, once they reach their operational orbit, Starlink will have global coverage in September 2021. However, she said the company has to carry out regulatory work in all countries and obtaining approval to provide telecommunications services. The Department of Telecommunications is reported to have given Starlink the green light to apply for the required licenses before offering any service in India.



Last month, Ookla, the company behind the popular Speedtest app, suggested that Starlink's satellite broadband speeds are coming very close to cable broadband speeds in some countries and even surpassing cable broadband speeds. in some areas. Ookla's data for Starlink's broadband speeds came at a time when the company was crossing 90,000 subscribers globally. In the US, Speedtest Intelligence numbers indicate that Starlink satellite broadband offers an average download speed of 97.23 Mbps and upload speed of 13.89 Mbps. They are around 115.22 Mbps for download and 17.18 Mbps for upload.