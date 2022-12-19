Steve Jobs wrote an email to himself before his death- Read here

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2010. Just days before his death, Jobs wrote an email to himself from his iPad. The email is shared on the Steve Jobs Archive, a website dedicated entirely to Jobs. Apple CEO Tim Cook, former Apple design chief Jony Ive and Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Job launched the website in September this year. The website consists of videos, emails, and audio clips from Jobs that people may never have seen before. Recently the email was shared on Twitter by Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman. He has a set of core ideals that motivated Steve throughout his life. Here is the email:



Steve Jobs wrote this email to himself on 2 September 2010:



"To: Steve Jobs, [email protected]



Date: Thursday, September 2, 2010 at 11:08PM

I grow little of the food I eat, and of the little I do grow.

I did not breed or perfect the seeds.

I do not make any of my own clothing.

I speak a language did not invent or refine

I did not discover the mathematics I use.

I am protected by freedoms and laws I did not conceive of or legislate, and do not enforce or adjudicate.

I am moved by music I did not create myself.

When I needed medical attention, I was helpless to help myself survive.

I did not invent the transistor, the microprocessor, object oriented programming, or most of the technology I work with,

I love and admire my species, living and dead, and am totally dependent on them for my life and well being.

Sent from my iPad"