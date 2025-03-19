Sunita Williams’ Love for Samosas and Indian Cuisine

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams made history as the first astronaut to enjoy samosas aboard the International Space Station (ISS), as reported by NDTV. In a 2016 interview, she shared how her family worked with NASA to send her a special care package containing her favourite Indian snack. “I love samosas. I had asked for some special things that reminded me of home, and one of those things was samosas. And so my family was somehow able to work with NASA – we get some care packages when we are up in space for a long time, and so they put the samosas in there, and it was a nice surprise,” she said, recalling the joy of receiving them in space. She has a special love for Indian cuisine.

Williams embarked on a mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft in June 2024, alongside astronaut Butch Wilmore, as part of its first crewed test flight. Initially expected to last a little over a week, their stay was extended for nine months due to propulsion issues with the Starliner.

NASA deemed the spacecraft unsuitable for their return, requiring Williams to wait for a replacement shuttle to bring her back to Earth.

Despite the challenges, Williams’ journey reflects her contributions to space exploration and her deep connection to her Indian heritage and spirituality.