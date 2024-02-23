Swiggy Partners with IRCTC to Deliver Food on Trains

Swiggy, a renowned food delivery service in India, is joining forces with Indian Railways by partnering with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The collaboration aims to introduce pre-ordered meal delivery services to train passengers via IRCTC's e-catering portal.

Announced through an official filing with the stock exchange by IRCTC, the collaboration will be facilitated by Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) and is set to launch imminently. Initially, the service will roll out in select railway stations, including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, in the first phase. "The eCatering service through Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) may be available soon," the IRCTC said in a stock exchange filing.

The primary objective behind this initiative is to elevate the passenger experience by offering convenient food options during train journeys. By teaming up with Swiggy, IRCTC aims to streamline the ordering and delivery of meals for travellers utilizing its e-catering platform.

"The IRCTC has tied up with Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy Foods) for supply and delivery of pre-ordered meals through IRCTC e-catering portal as a PoC (proof of concept) in the first phase at four railway stations -- Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam," iRCTC said in a statement.

This partnership marks IRCTC's continued efforts to enhance passenger amenities, following previous collaborations with food delivery platforms like Zomato. Through the IRCTC e-catering portal, passengers can easily access various restaurant options by entering their PNR number, simplifying the meal ordering process for train travel.

Passengers can select their desired meals and choose between online payment or cash on delivery, with the ordered food items promptly delivered to their seats. With Swiggy onboard, passengers can anticipate an expanded array of meal choices and a seamless ordering experience, ultimately enhancing their overall travel comfort and convenience.