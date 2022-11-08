SWOTT Armor 007 Review: A Rugged Budget Friendly Smartwatch

SWOTT, an Indian consumer smart-wearable brand, has expanded its Smartwatch segment by launching an all-new smartwatch – "Armor 007". This smartwatch comes with a unique Bluetooth calling feature and 1.69 inches full-touch display. The smartwatch offers a smart split screen and Bluetooth Calling. It allows you to make and receive phone calls directly using the smartwatch via a built-in mic, speaker, and exceptional battery life. In addition, it brings all the usual smartwatch features like showing notifications, calls, alarms, and more. With the launch of this new product, SWOTT will be strengthening its existing portfolio of premium smartwatch lineups. Recently, SWOTT onboarded India's all-rounder international cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the Brand Ambassador for its Smart Wearables segment.

What was in the Box?

SWOTT Armor 007

In the box, I found the Smartwatch – SWOTT Armor 007 smartwatch in black, a magnetic charger to charge the watch, a one-year warranty card, and a user guide. It would help you scan the codes to activate the warranty and find the operating instructions.



Product Specifications



● Screen Size: 1.69 inches



● Screen Resolution and Brightness: 240 x 280 pixels

● Sports Modes: 24

● Smart Health Tracking Features: Pedometer, Heart Rate Monitor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Calorie Count, Menstrual Period, Step Count, Sleep Monitor, 100+ Watch Faces

● Bluetooth Calling with Inbuilt Mic, Speaker and Dialler

● All Messages Notifications

● Charging Time: Up to 3 Hrs

● Battery Life: Up to 7 Days

● Battery Capacity: 300mAh

● Compatible: Android & iOS

Design and Display

SWOTT Armor 007 - Display

The watch flaunts a nice replaceable silicone strap, which is comfortable on the wrist for long hours. Eighteen local faces are available, and there are more than 100 beautiful online watch faces to choose from. The SWOTT Armor 007 offers a 1.69 Display with complete capacitive Touch and 500 nits 2.5D curved glass that helps you see in bright sunlight. Smooth functioning and easy swipe brighter and scroll smoothly.

The sight of different available watch faces

Connectivity and User Interface



The SWOTT Armor 007 connects to Android and iPhone with its compatible app GloryFit. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth connectivity that ranges up to 10 meters and can notify you of important calls, SMS and reminders. So you need not keep your mobile always with you and keep checking it all the time. Once the watch is connected to the app, you receive hands-free smart notifications for incoming calls and message alerts.

Smartphone connected to Armor 007

SWOTT Armor 007 offers an exclusive user interface. You can swipe down for the watch settings, calls mute and unmute the watch and change the display pattern of the apps. Swipe up for message alerts, swipe right for shortcuts to various applications, and swipe left to see the activity list. You will find 14 apps listed on the smartwatch. You can arrange these apps in three styles. You will find one button on the right side; to switch ON the display and operate the smartwatch the way you like.



Battery

This smartwatch from SWOTT comes with dual-pin USB magnetic charging. With around 3 hrs of charging, the watch got 100% charged. I got to use it for more than a week with the minimum usage of the Bluetooth calling feature. So, Armor 007 will outlast any activity you do during the day and still track your sleep at night. The brand claims a battery life of seven days; note that the battery power will depend on how much you use the Bluetooth calling feature. I am satisfied with the battery's performance.



Calling Features



The smartwatch offers three options in the calling section: Switch, Dialpad, Call records and Address list options. SWOTT Armor 007 helps to call any number without using your phone. The number dialled from the smartphone connected to the watch in real-time enables you to make calls by dialling the number without saving in smartwatch contacts. Under Frequent Contacts, we can save up to fifteen contact numbers. The telephone keypad is comfortable for dialling numbers.

SWOTT Armor 007 Phone with the options Switch, Dialpad, Call records and Address List

The Recents option displays the last calls received from the phone and smartwatch. This helps in dialling back the unsaved number as well. The UI of the smartwatch offers options to reject, accept a call, and adjust the volume of its speakers on the display when someone calls on your paired smartphone from the watch.



GloryFit App



We can pair SWOTT Armor 007 with Android and iOS devices with its app GloryFit'. The GloryFit app helps to control the watch's features and keep a tab on all the health-related data collected by the watch. The app's Home page displays the health-related measures when you launch it, and you find three more tabs called Sports, Device and Me.

SWOTT Armor 007 with its accustomed App GloryFit

The home page offers details like Today's step, Distance, sleep record, heart rate recording, and weather details. The app provides detailed information about each feature; I missed the stress feature here. Under the sports tab, you find outdoor running, walking and outdoor cycle and a + icon where you can add 21 other optional exercises to the main page of Sports. Under the device tab, you will be able to control the settings and features of the app, and under the Mine tab, you will find some account, app settings, permission and feedback sections. Overall the GloryFit app is good enough to monitor your health measurements.



Sleep



With the help of this app, you get detailed data about Sleep Data. The Data comprise the Last night's Sleep, Deep sleep, Light sleep and how long you were awake during the night. One can track Sleep on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. You even get the summary of the sleep in the graphical display.



Heart Rate

The heart rate feature helps you measure your heart rate and gives you the Highest, Average, Minimum and Maximum heart rate. The Heart range is offered in detail Tranquilization state, Stress relieving state, Fat burning state, cardiopulmonary state, Anaerobic state and Extremity state. The continuous heart rate feature helps you monitor your heart rate based on the date you want to watch.

Heart Rate Monitor

Smart Features



Sedentary Alert, Weather Forecast, Voice Assistance, Stopwatch, Alarm Clock, Timer, Find Device. The find Device option helps you find your watch and mobile if you misplace any of the two. The alarm is quite loud compared to the other smartwatches I have reviewed; I found this feature helpful many times.

SWOTT Armor 007 with its accustomed app GloryFit

Pricing and Availability



The SWOTT Armor 007 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is available at an MRP of INR 2,490 on Amazon.in and on their website: swottlifestyle.com.



Verdict



The SWOTT Armor 007 is comfortable to wear, has a good dial size, and has an impressive display. The smartwatch is classic; its UI is easy to use; it offers good battery life and comes with an easy-to-use app. However, the Armor 007 watch could have made it waterproof and an on-the-go message reply feature. This smartwatch offers good performance, connectivity and smart features at a reasonable price.