SWOTT launches all new AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds

SWOTT, an Indian consumer smart-wearable brand has expanded its presence in the wireless earbuds segment by launching an all new "AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds". With the launch of this new product, SWOTT will be strengthening its existing portfolio of premium wireless earbuds series. AirLIT 004 offers a great sound experience which allows you to get your daily dose of music while doing your daily activities. The newly launched TWS Earbuds boasts of better sound, better fit, and better battery life, while the latest Bluetooth 5.0 ascertains uninterrupted connectivity with any phone without the hassle of wires and distance as its transmission range is 10 metres.

If you're a gym freak or love running through the outdoors, you will be amused to flaunt AirLIT 004, since the earbuds fit comfortably in your ears. The wireless earbuds guarantee an unforgettable musical experience by delivering distortion-free high definition sound. Besides this, while you place the earbuds into the case, they snap into their enclosures swiftly.



With a battery capacity of 400mAh, one can enjoy 6 hours of non-stop music. Available in black color, AirLIT 004 promises to jazz up the style quotient with stylish finishing and ergonomic design. The attractive case that comes along with TWS Earbuds has an inbuilt magnetic charger which eliminates the need to carry a separate charging cable and only took 60 minutes to fully charge.



Features of SWOTT AirLIT 004:

Smart pairing:

AirLIT 004 comes with True Wireless Connection (TWS) that allows the connection of the earbuds wirelessly through Bluetooth 5.0 up to a distance of 10 meters.



Stylish Fit and Ergonomic Built:



AirLIT 004 are extremely comfortable and can be worn all-day long without hurting the ears. They fit so perfectly into the ear you won't even feel that you are wearing something. Moreover, its sleek design gives you the confidence to carry a rocking style. The TWS are also IPX4 enabled which makes them sweat resistant.



Magnetic charging case and longer endurance:



The attractive case of AirLIT 004 comes with an inbuilt magnetic charger. Once the earbuds are back in the case they automatically start charging. The charging pot is of 400 mAh capacity and only takes 60 minutes to fully charge the TWS.



Powerful Earbuds:



AirLIT 004 TWS set comes with 2 earbuds and 1 one resetting cum charging case. The earbuds are of 40 mAh capacity and have 10 mm dynamic drivers which helps in providing clear audio for a better listening experience.



Recently, SWOTT onboarded India's all-rounder international cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as the Brand Ambassador for its Smart Wearables segment and also launched a new Bluetooth calling enabled smartwatch – Armor 007.



Pricing and Availability:



SWOTT AirLIT 004 TWS Earbuds are available at an MRP of INR 1,099 on Amazon.in and on their website: swottlifestyle.com.