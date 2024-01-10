Live
- Nothing comes easily, says Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
- Paritala Sunitha express anguish over ESMA against Anganwadi workers
- Jagga Reddy leaves for Delhi leaving party leaders wondering
- KCR’s five family members lost jobs and they are frustrated: Minister Seethakka
- Kadiri YSRCP candidate BS Maqbool to visit Nallacheruvu mandal
- TSRTC MD Sajjanar condemns attacks on corporation staff
- Deepfakes, fake news pose significant challenges: Kovind
- Markets remain range bound
- New Gurugram becomes hot spot for property buyers
- Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya;’ locks release date
Just In
Tata to announce semiconductor fab investment in India's Gujarat
Tata Group is close to announcing plans to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India's Gujarat state this year, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday at an investment summit
GANDHINAGAR: Tata Group is close to announcing plans to build a new semiconductor fabrication plant in India's Gujarat state this year, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday at an investment summit.
The comments came at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a business event being held in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state in one of his last major efforts to draw investments before a re-election bid.
Chip manufacturing is a key plank of Modi's business agenda, but initial bids to offer $10 billion in incentives to the chipmaking industry have floundered, with some proposals stalled or cancelled.
Tata Group "is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera (of Gujarat), and we are about to complete this negotiations and start in 2024," Chandrasekaran said.
Tata Group will also begin construction of a 20 gigawatts battery storage factory in Gujarat in the next couple of months, he added.