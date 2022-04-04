TCL CSOT India Successfully Delivered its First Batch Production for Samsung India

The first batch of production products from POTPL, TCL CSOT's largest overseas panel factory, was successfully delivered and shipped to Samsung India. The shipping ceremony was held in TCL CSOT Industrial Park, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.

Through Joint efforts of TCL CSOT and various local government departments, the factory successfully passed the factory review& examination at one attempt, which reflects the product production and quality control of the factory has reached an industry-leading level. In addition, in terms of production guarantee and production capacity, TCLCSOTIndia has also made sufficient and responsive efforts. At present, TCL CSOT India has completed the construction for 3 production lines, with a monthly capacity of up to 1.2M. At the same time, the 4th and 5th lines will commerce operation in April. By May 2022, the whole process of bonding, lamination and assembly will be put into production, with a capacity reach to 2M per month.

TCL CSOT India integrates the production of big-size TV panel and small-size mobile end-user display panels. The project covers a total area of 280,000 square meters. The construction of the plant is divided into two phases. The first phase plans to invest RMB 1.53 billion (approx. INR 1,832 Crore)for supporting 11 production lines, including 5 big-size display panels and 6 small-size mobile display panels. The annual capacity is planned to yield 8M 26-55 inch big-sized TV panels and 3M 3.5-8 inch small-sized mobile display panels.

TCL CSOT India will become India's first Bonding-Assembly full-process LCD panel module factory. This project will provide an LCD Module – the key component for local mobile and TV manufacturers in India. TCL CSOT's entry into India not only echoes the demand of its globalization strategy but also meets the urgent demand of its client and partners.



As TCL CSOT's first overseas factory, TCL CSOT India is positioned to be the bridgehead for its globalization, which is an important step for TCL CSOT's globalization and a new milestone for TCL's GlobalizationDrive. During the "Two Sessions" – NPC & CPPCC this year, Mr Thomson Li, Founder and Chairman of TCL, once told the media that TCL will unswervingly develop its globalization strategy. The globalization of the manufacturing industry requires a change from exporting products to exporting industrial capabilities. As a high-tech company, CSOT becomes an honourable example of exporting high-end manufacturing capabilities to serve its global customers and partners.

TCL CSOT India will focus on end-user brand customers in India. In terms of after-sales service, delivery efficiency and local production in India, it will also continue to build and surpass its own set of "hard power": that is, supply chain management capability, production assurance capability, and customer delivery capability, which further enhances the competitiveness of TCL CSOT in the global panel industry. TCL CSOTis strived to realize global SmartManufacturing and global delivery, and effectively improve its service to global customers and partners.

In future, TCL CSOT will unswervingly promote the industrial chain construction for panel manufacturing, facilitate TCL's strategic goal of becoming a global leading corporation, and make more consumers around the world to see the strong brand power of TCL!