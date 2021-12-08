TCL showcases its foldable phone concept

Beijing, Dec 8: Consumer electronics brand TCL has introduced its concept design of a foldable smartphone during the DTC 2021 technology Congress in China.

According to GizmoChina, the prototype of the phone was displayed during the event and a Twitter user has now posted a video of the futuristic and innovative TCL concept phone.

The Twitter video captured a fully functional TCL device reflecting the new standout features.

In terms of design, the concept phone includes the usual book-like folding system. After the screen was unfolded, the left side of the device extended by rolling to transform the smartphone into a full-fledged tablet.

The smartphone comes with a standard 6.87-inch display which can be extended to 8.55-inches with the foldable feature and a whopping 10-inches with the rollable feature.

The company has not disclosed the major specifications of the device, however the concept foldable is likely to have an OLED panel with high refresh rates up to 240Hz.

In April, the company showed off a Fold an Roll device that could expand from a 6.87-inch phone screen to become an 8.85-inch phablet or a 10-inch tablet size.

The company said it is not giving up on the foldable product category, but does not have a time frame for when its first foldable device may be commercially available.