TeamViewer Launches Integration for Slack

TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, announced a new integration for Slack, the leading collaboration platform for work. It allows users to launch web-based TeamViewer remote access and augmented reality (AR) support sessions from within the Slack environment.



"Remote work has impacted the requirements for collaboration and support," says Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer. "Slack has set a new standard in agile team collaboration over the past years and is used by major corporations and communities. Embedding TeamViewer remote access and AR support will give our customers even more options to interact and increase productivity regardless of location or device."

Slack already contains various tools and capabilities for remote teams to perform their tasks. Users can seamlessly integrate TeamViewer into their Slack environment by downloading the TeamViewer app from Slack's app directory. With the new integration, users can share session invites for remote control or AR connections to mobile devices directly in the direct messages or group channels in Slack to collaborate and support each other more efficiently. The addition of AR connections is especially valuable when physical tasks are required. It enables employees to collaborate on a 'See What I See' basis with a shared video feed. In addition to an audio connection, remotely connected experts can 'virtually' point and draw in their colleagues' field of view to demonstrate in detail what to do, as well as share files or use the chat function.