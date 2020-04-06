Tech Giant Apple Is All Set To Donate 20 Million Masks For Medical Workers

Tech Giant Apple is doing its best and helping the Government, social workers and even health workers by lending its hand to overcome Coronavirus.

We have already seen that Apple company has also taken part in the online hackathon and also released millions of funds to help the needed people. Now, Apple company CEO Tim Cook has announced that, they are going to donate 20 million masks to health workers in order to get a hassle free treatment to all the Corona positive patients.

He also announced that Apple company is manufacturing face shields and if everything goes well, the company is going to deliver one million face shields by the end of this week.

We Hans India just thank Apple company for such great gratitude and support…