Tech Giants Offer Free Services For All The Health Workers

Be it the financial aids or technological advancements, many tech giants are coming together and lending their hand to the Governments in order to fight with Corona.

We are still staying safe because of the hard work of all the white angel's doctors and health workers. All over gratitude also falls less in front of these angels. Leaving the fear of getting attacked with Corona, these people are doing their best by supporting the Corona affected people.

Thus, the tech giants Google and Samsung have come up with a special offer for all the health workers. According to the official statement. Google and Samsung companies have joined their hands with phone repairs specialist 'uBreakiFix' and will offer free phone repairs for the health workers and first responders.

Health workers who are facing fixation issues with their mobile can visit the 'uBreakiFix' stores or can even mail them to get a free service of mobile repair.

Samsung has given a name to this free service, 'Free repairs For The Frontline'. Through this program, the free repairs will be provided in case the mobile screen gets cracked, battery replacements and minor software issues. This service will be available till 30th June.

Samsung also came up with another great offer that, all the first responders and health workers will be offered with a 30% discount on any purchase at Samsung.com website.

Coming to Google, the officials have stated that, the Google Pixel smartphone user need to submit their ID badge at 'uBreakiFix' US locations or attach them in the mail to get the free service done. 30th June will be the last date of this free service.