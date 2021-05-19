Tech Round-up - Seven Things to Know in Tech on 19 May 2021

1. Google l/O 2021: Google Introduces 'Magic Window' to Chat Virtually in Realistic 3D



Google kicked off I/O 2021 virtually with a keynote address by Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai. This ear Google announced a host of new features for its various products and services, including Maps, Photos, Search, WearOS and Workspaces, among others. In addition, Google announced a work in progress that would allow people to meet virtually through a "magic window."



2. Google I/O 2021: Google shows the beta version of Android 12



Google kicked off I/O 2021 virtually; this year, Google announced a host of new features for its various products and services. The tech giant released the first beta version of Android 12 today. Users will now be able to long-press and hold the power button to invoke the Google Assistant. It also gave us a look at some of the key features, some of which will be available in future releases.



3. Google I/O 2021: Top 10 Announcements Made by Google; Find Details



Google at its annual Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday. The event is organized every year by the company to announce new products and services. This year, the launch saw many updates to existing services such as Google Maps, Google Photos, and more, improved camera app, improved WearOS Project Starline, new artificial intelligence, new security and privacy features, and much more.



4. 1Password Releases Support for Linux Computers



The popular password management service 1Password has released an official desktop client for Linux devices, supporting securely syncing and managing your logins and credentials from a native application. With a Linux application, the password manager now supports all major desktop computing platforms, plus Windows and macOS, along with support for mobile devices.



5. pubg.imobile Seen on Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL: Error or Planned?



Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play store URL has the text PUBG Mobile. The URL with the mention of PUBG Mobile is still active. pubg.imobile is seen in the URL, but the intention is not clear. It could be an error on the developer side or something intentional. IGN India notes that "com.pubg.imobile" is the application package and affects the SEO (search engine optimization) of the application in the Google Play store.



6. Google and Samsung partners for WearOS



Google announced that it is bringing the best of Samsung's WearOS and Tizen to a unified platform called "Wear." This would improve the way smartwatches work. In addition, the company claims that the watches will now come with a longer battery and faster performance.



7. Google to AI to Detect Skin Conditions



Google's new AI-powered dermatology assistance tool to identify anyone's skin conditions with your phone's camera. Google says the new technology improves the breast cancer detection process to help detect tuberculosis more efficiently.