Google I/O 2021: Top 10 Announcements Made by Google; Find Details

Google at its annual Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday. The event is organized every year by the company to announce new products and services. This year, the launch saw many updates to existing services such as Google Maps, Google Photos, and more, improved camera app, improved WearOS Project Starline, new artificial intelligence, new security and privacy features, and much more.



Google announced a host of new features and updates but did not mention upcoming Pixel devices, which will release later this year. However, the search giant announced updates and improvements to the Pixel phone's apps.



Find the top 10 announcements Google made during Google I/O 2021:



Android 12



Google took a look at the redesigned Android 12, which has been called "Material You." The tech giant released the first beta version of Android 12 to allow users to see few features that will release. However, Android 12 comes with a lot of changes and a customization option. On Pixel devices, users will be able to fully personalize their phone with a custom colour palette and redesigned widgets. Google has also simplified the interface for smooth interaction.



Android support for Digital Car Keys



Select Pixel users and Samsung Galaxy phones can be used as digital car keys with Android 12 launch. BMW is the only automaker to support Google's car key so far.



Google and Samsung partners for WearOS



Google announced that it is bringing the best of Samsung's WearOS and Tizen to a unified platform called "Wear." This would improve the way smartwatches work. In addition, the company claims that the watches will now come with a longer battery and faster performance.



Google Smart Canvas



Google announced Smart Canvas, which is a collaboration tool between various Google products. The search giant said it is bringing new smart chips to Google Docs. "To insert smart chips in your work, simply type "@" to see a list of recommended people, files and meetings. From web or mobile, your collaborators can then quickly skim associated meetings and people or preview linked documents, all without changing tabs or contexts," Google wrote in a blog post.



Google's Starline Project

Google's Project Starline is indeed an advanced technology that the company announced at the conference. The technology creates a real-time 3D model of a person sitting in front of you using high-resolution cameras and depth sensors. "Project Starline is currently available in just a few of our offices, and it relies on custom-built hardware and highly specialized equipment. Hope this is where person-to-person communication technology can and should go, and in time, our goal is to make this technology more affordable and accessible, including bringing some of these technical advancements into our suite of communication products," shared Google in a blog.

Google to AI to Detect Skin Conditions



Google's new AI-powered dermatology assistance tool to identify anyone's skin conditions with your phone's camera. Google says the new technology improves the breast cancer detection process to help detect tuberculosis more efficiently.



Google's Enhanced Camera to Capture Skin Tones Correctly



Google announced updates to its camera app, saying it is working on a feature that would make the camera more inclusive of darker skin tones.



LaMDA AI language



A new LaMDA conversation technology, powered by Artificial Intelligence, was also announced at the conference. Google calls the new technology its groundbreaking conversation technology.



More AI-powered Google Maps



Google Maps will now save users from difficult times by providing information on routes that prevent users' chances of entering a hard braking time. "We'll automatically recommend that route if the ETA is the same or the difference is minimal. We believe that these changes have the potential to eliminate 100 million hard-braking events in routes driven with Google Maps each year," the company wrote on a blog post. In addition, the Live View tool will also display more information than ever.



Updated Google Photos app



Google Photos is getting some much-needed updates. It was also announced that the photo app will convert animated photos from still shots. Apart from this, Google Photos will also be password protected. This means that some of your private images can be protected with a password and will not appear when you scroll through the application.



Google I/O 2021, Google, Android 12