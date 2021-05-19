pubg.imobile Seen on Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play Store URL: Error or Planned?

The previous registrations for Battlegrounds Mobile India were activated on May 18 through the Google Play store, but its URL still uses PUBG Mobile. This game is the Indian avatar of PUBG Mobile. South Korean developer Krafton has made many efforts to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India since it got banned in India in September last year. And for that to be possible, they had to remove the PUBG Mobile name, which is why their redux is called Battlegrounds Mobile India. But it looks like they might have overlooked a place.



Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile in early May. Pre-registration for the game went live on Tuesday, May 18, in India via the Google Play store. Interestingly, IGN India found out that Battlegrounds Mobile India's Google Play store URL has the text PUBG Mobile. The URL with the mention of PUBG Mobile is still active.



You can see "pubg.imobile" in the URL, but the intention behind this is not clear. It could be an error on the developer side or something planned. IGN India notes that "com.pubg.imobile" is the application package and affects the SEO (search engine optimization) of the application in the Google Play store. Gadgets 360 has contacted Krafton for clarity and will update this space when we get a response.



Battlegrounds Mobile India will essentially feature the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile, but with a few tweaks. Krafton said that it would come with an esports ecosystem that will include tournaments and leagues and exclusive in-game features such as outfits at the time of announcing the name. He also shared that those who pre-register will get specific rewards when the game officially launches. The Battlegrounds Mobile India Google Play listing also shows glimpses of the popular Erangel and Miramar maps of PUBG Mobile India. The two maps are likely to join the smaller 4x4 Battlegrounds Mobile India map called Sanhok.