Tech Trends of 2022 and Predictions for 2023

As the new year approaches, several trends are expected to emerge in the technology era. Technology is continuously improving and transforming businesses' operations in today's digital world. Every year, technology continues to change the market. In the past, it was the internet; later, it was email; in 2022, technologies like AI, ML, IoT, Data Analytics and Meta world have become a new reality. Even old technology is evolving. Computing has advanced rapidly, platforms have changed to SaaS business models, and privacy and security technology has shifted from PINs to face IDs and motion sensors. These will keep improving as time pass on. Tech CEOs are always looking ahead to new developments to see how they might be the first to adopt them.



Mr Amit Relan, Founder and CEO mFilterIt, said, "2023 is going to be the year of innovative solutions and approaches to make digital advertising a transparent and safe space. The buzz of an unstable economy at the beginning of the year will impact advertisers' choices. To get the best possible outcome for every penny spent and stay efficient during uncertain times, advertisers must focus on attracting the right set of audiences by validating.

While the economic situation might take a hit across the world, data will still be the baseline for the growth of the brands. With the help of a data-driven approach, brands can get a transparent overview of the quality of their ad traffic. Using the actionable insights from the clean data, advertisers can optimise their campaigns better, eliminate invalid traffic, and target real humans.

Another buzzword in the industry that will change the scenario of digital advertising is – Cookie-Less Advertising. To stay ahead of the curve, the brands must move towards a customer-centric approach. First-party data and contextual targeting will help the brands tap the right audience based on their interests and need.

The upcoming year brings a lot of innovation, keeping the consumer's interest at the centre of the stage. This means that the way forward for the brand will no longer be just creating the growth plan for the year. The brands need to move towards a more customer-centric advertising approach and ensure that their consumer's interest is protected and acknowledged. Therefore, it is time that the brands enter the new year with the mission to create a secure and seamless experience for their consumers with innovative solutions and contribute towards making the digital landscape a safe space.

To achieve this, technology will be the major game changer for the brands. Clean data for better decision-making, efficiencies in media, and brand infringement will be the focus areas. With the right technology, brands can imbibe confidence within their marketing teams; hence, we are also aligned for the exact cause with "Advertise Fearlessly"."

Amit Vasistha, Founder and CEO, GALF, a wellness-tech platform for corporates.

"Hybrid location strategy involving work from home is expected to continue, and companies will be putting a lot of focus on technology-enabled employee wellness and engagement solutions.

We have observed that wearables or fitness tracker watches have also increasingly become significant for employees to monitor vital parameters like stress levels, SPO2, HRM and BP. In addition, biometrics-based, UADAI-linked centralised health data storage and dashboards for resident Indians are expected to take a more central role.

2022 has been an important milestone for GALF, with consistent growth and high velocity in online transactions. We have also received our first seed funding from BITS- Pilani Goa as part of PM Shri Narendra Modi's StartupIndia initiative. GALF has kicked off its 2023 tech transformation- rebranding journey with a focus on enhanced simplification in customer connect, automation and gamification within our services. We are also working on increasing our adaptability with wearables keeping the GALF ecosystem access largely universal."

Mehul Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Collabera Digital

Technology advancements in fields like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain, and automation have emerged as the fundamental pillars driving global digital transformation now that dynamic transformation is the norm. The increased acceptance from sectors like banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, consumer packaged goods, and telecommunications, as well as organisations that are looking to the future and seeking out newer methods to transform business operations to provide superior customer experience, is what is causing the surge in adoption. With its robust ecosystem of global capability centres, engineering, design, and development service providers, burgeoning startups, and a large & strong talent pool of new-age digital professionals providing ample opportunity to build teams, India has emerged as a significant region globally in terms of digital engineering delivery.