TECNO POVA 5G: Power-packed 5G phone with incredible design & performance

New Delhi: In a bid to compete with other smartphone giants, TECNO a global premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, has entered the 5G segment by launching its latest smartphone POVA 5G.

Priced at Rs 19,999, the smartphone comes with MediaTek 5G Dimensity 900 processor, 8GB LPDDR5+3GB virtual RAM, and 6.9 FHD+ Dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6000mAh battery.

A special edition in Aether black colour, Tecno POVA 5G flaunts the proud logo of leading football club Manchester City FC (Man City) on its back.

We used the smartphone for a while and here's how it performed.

The smartphone features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ Dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and the 20.5:9 aspect ratio provide better palm entertainment.

The higher 120Hz refresh rate enables users to enjoy a more fluid mobile experience. With a 180Hz touch sampling rate, POVA 5G performs exceptionally well in all types of games. Faster touch response makes for more efficient operations.

The smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor at 2.4GHz clock speed with an ultra-efficient advanced 6nm fabrication process and long battery life. POVA 5G supports truly global 11 5G Bands.

The smartphone will give users the benefits of powerful computing, outstanding imaging capacity, and more stable gaming. Additionally, both the 5G SIM cards will improve network connectivity.

WiFi 6 will support a more reliable and faster WiFi network. Currently, TECNO POVA 5G is the fastest smartphone in the segment basis AnTuTu score 481659.

In addition to speed and power, POVA 5G captures brilliant images and shoots professional-grade videos with its 50MP triple rear camera setup. The 16MP Selfie Camera also has Dual Flashlight which enables users to click beautiful selfies in low light conditions.

Various user-driven modes take photography to a new level. Night Mode and EIS features are preloaded. Users can take memorable selfies in different modes, such as Wide Selfie, AI Portrait, AI Beauty, and more.

The POVA 5G's camera offers strong video features, hosting 4K Time-lapse, 960FPS Slow Motion, Video Stabilization, Video Bokeh, Video Beauty, and many other unique video shoot modes to enable users to shoot pro-level videos.

The new POVA 5G boosts 8GB RAM that can be further expanded up to 3GB using memory fusion technology for an overall RAM of 11GB. The LPDDR5 memory supports writing and reading speeds of up to 5500 Mbps. So, 11GB RAM will outshine your power and performance requirements on POVA 5G.

The phone features UFS 3.1 Super-fast Internal Storage internal storage with a capacity of 128GB, which can be expanded up to 512GB by way of a dedicated memory card slot. It runs HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11.

Also, the improved Game Space 2.0 has better UI and control. For better gaming experience users can enable the Eye Care option, Anti-addiction reminder, Lying posture tips, and many other health modes.

With a powerful 6000mAh battery, the company claims that users will get an outstanding 32 days standby time, 55 hours Calling Time, and 183 hours of Music playback on POVA 5G with improved AI battery lab 2.1. Its 18W Type C fast charger charges 50 percent of the battery in just 33 minutes.

Conclusion: With a stylish look, good camera and fastest processor, TECNO POVA 5G is altogether a power-packed smartphone offering speed, power, and performance. It has all the capabilities to stand out in the market and give strong competition to other 5 smartphones in the sub-20K segment.