Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Charged in French Criminal Investigation

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been formally charged by a French investigative judge with enabling illegal transactions and complicity in the distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). According to reports from NBC News and Le Monde, Durov's arrest took place on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activities occurring on the Telegram platform.



The French authorities have imposed strict conditions on Durov, including judicial supervision and a €5 million bail. He is not permitted to leave France while the investigation continues. In addition to the primary charges, Durov also faces accusations of refusing to cooperate with authorities during the investigation.

Durov was apprehended as he disembarked from a plane in Paris following a warrant issued by France's OFMIN agency, which is responsible for preventing violence against minors. An official from the agency cited Telegram's "lack of moderation and cooperation" as the reason for the investigation. Although Durov was released from police custody on Wednesday morning, he is expected to appear in court soon, where further legal actions may be taken.

In response to the charges, Telegram stated on Sunday defending Durov, asserting that he has "nothing to hide." The company described the allegations as "absurd," emphasizing that the platform should not be held responsible for the misuse by some of its users. Telegram is widely known for its role as an information hub, especially in countries like Russia. Still, it has also gained notoriety as a platform used by criminal elements due to its minimal moderation policies.