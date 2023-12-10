Tesla cars will automatically call 911 if you get in a crash

San Francisco: Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced a number of new updates, including one that allows its vehicles to call 911 automatically if the car's airbags deploy in a crash.

Tesla announced the 2023 Holiday Update on X that will start rolling out from next week.

The company highlighted features like Apple Podcasts support, rear-screen Bluetooth headset support, an updated version of the park assistance with 3D visuals, and new blind spot indicators.

"Listen to millions of the world’s most popular podcasts @ApplePodcasts," Tesla wrote.

Rear-screen Bluetooth headset support lets rear passengers use wireless Bluetooth headphones when watching shows or playing games on the rear screen.

Another feature 'Tesla App Trip Planner' lets users use the Tesla mobile app to plan a multi-stop trip and send it to their vehicle.

The 'Blind Spot Camera' will alert users with red shading when the turn signal is on and a car is detected in their blind spot.

The 'High Fidelity Park Assist' feature will let users see a 3D reconstruction of their surroundings while parking.

Meanwhile, Tesla has launched the long-awaited Cybertruck at a starting price of $60,990 and delivered the vehicle to its first batch of customers.

In an event held at the company's headquarters in Austin, Texas, Musk delivered the truck to about a dozen people and predicted that it would usher in a new, more exciting era, reports The Verge.