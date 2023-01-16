'Tesla is constantly improving Model S,' says chief designer

San Francisco: Elon-musk owned Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, has revealed in an interview that the company is constantly improving its Model S.

In a recent interview with Ryan McCaffrey's podcast, Ride The Lightning, Holzhausen said that it felt like he was working on the Model S every day, reports Teslarati.

"Even though we've just done a refresh, and it's a big improvement on the car, we're still looking at how we continue to make it better," Holzhausen said.

Talking about the 2021 Model S refresh, the chief designer said that it was something he and the team knew they wanted to do and took the chance to enhance manufacturability.

Holzhausen also said that doing a refresh with both the interior and exterior took a "fair amount of time."

Moreover, he described Model S as a timeless car and mentioned that the team wanted to be "really specific about the improvements."

The automaker has been making improvements to its flagship design since launching it in 2012, the report said.