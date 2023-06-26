The Flash full movie leaked on Twitter; How to download videos on Twitter

Since Elon Musk-led Twitter rolled out its update allowing users to upload 2-hour-long videos, the social media site has been used to filter newly released movies. Hours after the new Twitter update was announced, movies like Shrek and Evil Dead started making the rounds on the platform. Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie also leaked shortly after its release. Recently, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, was also available to download and stream on social media.

The Flash full movie available on Twitter

The Flash was released in theatres about 11 days ago on June 15, and within days of its release, the movie was leaked on Twitter. According to a report in The Direct, the film was available on the platform for 8 hours before it was removed, and the account behind it was suspended.

The report says the tweet had 1.7 million views when it was removed. Additionally, the direct report says that the user who leaked the film might have chosen to drop it on Sunday to ensure that the studio takes its time in removing the film. The film was pulled at 1 pm ET on Sunday (around 10 pm when converted to IST).

Reports also suggested that the film, although shot on camera, was available in good quality to download and stream. Since then, many Twitter users have reacted to the leak. While some are thanking the user behind all of this, others are posting hilarious memes about the incident.

How to download videos on Twitter

About downloading the video, Twitter does not allow you to download a video directly. However, there are ways around it. The easiest way is to head to Twitter Video Downloader and copy/paste the tweet URL into the box. The video will be available for download. Many other websites allow you to download Twitter videos by pasting the URL of the tweets. Some downloaders also give you the option to choose the quality of the downloaded video.



