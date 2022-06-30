Apple iPhone 14 Series to Launch in September 2022

Apple is launching the iPhone 14 series with the new A16 Bionic chipset. We know of some flagship smartphones that are rumoured to be launching in the second half of 2022. Here are the details of the iPhone 14 series that will launch later this year.



iPhone 14 Series

Apple is all set to release four new iPhone 14 models this year. The iPhone 14 will be accompanied by a larger iPhone 14 Max. Both non-Pro iPhone 14 models will have an iPhone 13 design and will feature the same A15 Bionic chip. We may also get to see a dual-camera setup on the back.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get significant updates. Apple will replace the wide notch with a hole-punch and pill-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The Pro models will also have a new 48MP triple-camera setup and the new A16 Bionic chip.

In case you were wondering, an iPhone 14 mini will not be released this year, according to rumours. Apple's iPhone 14 launch event is rumoured to take place on September 13.