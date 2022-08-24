The iPhone 15 evolution starts; Find whats new

The iPhone 15 is apparently already in development, and according to rumours, there are two new features under consideration early on. One of the rumoured features is the USB-C port, which will be the biggest change to the iPhone over the last decade. The second major update being worked on is a new telephoto camera that will have a periscope lens arrangement for higher magnification. Remember that these are just rumours and Apple has yet to officially reveal anything about the iPhone 14, let alone the iPhone 15 at this point.

The information, coming via AppleTrack, could cause many potential iPhone 14 buyers to wait another year and get the iPhone 15 instead. These features, however, could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro, considering Apple only grants the telephoto camera to the Pro variants. The USB-C port, however, could apply to all iPhone 15 variants, given that the EU has decided to require the USB-C port for all phones from 2024.

The iPhone 15 evolution begins

Previous rumours have talked about the iPhone 15 getting most of the camera upgrades and the much-hyped USB-C port. Yet, we don't know many details about it, but we expect leaks to start before the end of 2022.

Before then, the iPhone 14 is expected to be announced on September 7, 2022. The iPhone 14 series may consist of a lineup of four models, as usual, but there will be a new-sized member. The 5.4-inch iPhone Mini will be replaced by the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. This iPhone 14 Max will essentially be a bigger version of the iPhone 14 with a bigger screen and bigger battery. The other specifications are expected to remain unchanged.

Even the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to use the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the new A16 Bionic chip which could offer more performance to exploit. The Pro variants may bring a new 48MP main rear camera, a new LTPO display that ditches the infamous notch for a new pill-shaped camera cutout, and support for new 30W wired charging.