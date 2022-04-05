This World Health Day, Invest in Gadgets that care for your Health

The shift from physical to digital has made it hard to do away with the gadgets in our life. The disruption today in technology and the dependence of every individual on the visual/online medium, has essentially increased the use of screens and monitors to endless hours. Be it watching your favourite movie or finishing your work assignment, it requires significant hours to spend on a machine. Similarly, kids returning back to the post-pandemic world have also increased their dependence on gadgets. Hence here is a list of products that are equipped with health safety features to give you a seamless experience of using them.



BenQ India range of Zowie 28-inch 4K UHD HDRi IPS Entertainment Monitor | EW2880U

The Ultimate Cinematic Experiences

Simply No Compromises. The EW2880U is a 4K entertainment monitors featuring an enormous 28" IPS panel, infused with the latest HDRi smart imagery, top of line treVolo audio system, and industry-leading Eye-Care technologies to bring you the ultimate Gold Class viewing experiences. The exclusive BenQ HDRi technology is the next generation of HDR technology that refines the imagery further by automatically sensing the surrounding light and adjusting the brightness to offer both high dynamic image quality & eye comfort. Coupled with the cinema accurate 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 24P framerate that ensures the most authentic cinematic viewing experience.

Advanced Eye-Care technology

Brightness Intelligence (B.I.) technology is a unique BenQ feature that detects the surrounding light condition and then adjusts screen brightness and colour temperature accordingly to ensure the most comfortable viewing setting. EW2880U is also equipped with Low Blue Light and Flicker-free to optimise eye health through long hours of watching.

Equipped with full ergonomic adjustments to ensure the best viewing posture, keeping you comfortable through hours of your favourite show.

ViewSonic® VX2457-mhd is a 24" (23.6" viewable) Full HD monitor

The ViewSonic® VX2457-mhd is a 24" (23.6" viewable) Full HD monitor built for the ultimate gaming and entertainment experience. Equipped with AMD's FreeSync™ Technology, the VX2457-mhd's dynamic refresh rate virtually eliminates screen tearing in order to provide a fluid gameplay experience during fast-paced action scenes. Complimenting FreeSync™ Technology, the monitors ultra-fast 1ms response time and fastest input response mode provide a smooth screen performance without blurring or ghosting for any multimedia applications. We didn't just stop there, for the best gameplay experience we also integrated a gaming-oriented hot key that features on the fly optimized presets for FPS, RTS and MOBA. The monitor also offers a black stabilization function that delivers richer colour and better contrast for dark scenes in multimedia and gaming scenarios. The VX2457-mhd is equipped with a full array of advanced connectivity including DisplayPort, HDMI and also the legacy VGA option for flexible connection to PCs, laptops, gaming consoles and entertainment devices. The monitor has 80M:1 MEGA Dynamic Contrast Ratio for sharp and crisp colour performance for enjoying any multimedia content. Lastly, to maximize user comfort and enhance the viewing experience, the VX2457-mhd is packaged with Flicker-Free technology, Blue Light Filter and a low EMI function.

ASUS 27" 1440P Eye Care

The PB278Q WQHD monitor features a PLS, LED-backlit panel that provides 109 pixels per inch (PPI), resulting in high quality 2560 x 1440 visuals – equaling four times the resolution of standard 720p sets. It allows users to view greater image detail and do more with an onscreen footprint larger than that of standard displays. The screen's 109PPI density means there are 109 RGB matrices within one inch. Generally, the more pixels a display has, the more lighting (or power) those pixels require to achieve the best visuals. However, with advanced LED backlighting on the PB278Q, power and energy savings are no longer compromised, while better visuals are assured. Envision bigger with 2560 x 1440 WQHD, packing four times the pixel density of 720p! New premium 16:9 wide-format PB278Q LED displays with 178° wide viewing angle panel for better productivity, opening extra multitasking space to fit more windows and projects on-screen. ASUS exclusive Splendid Video Intelligence Technology, QuickFit Virtual Scale, and 100% sRGB fidelity ensure the reality-defining colour and image accuracy, giving you true "what you imagine is what you create" power. HDMI, DisplayPort, and dual-link DVI support WQHD natively, accentuated by room-dominating audio via twin 3W speakers. To help you stay naturally focused, ergonomic design includes tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment, plus streamlined cabling that keeps clutter off your desktop.

The ASUS PB278Q provides an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle on both horizontal and vertical planes, thereby minimizing onscreen colour shift even when viewed from extreme angles. With its WQHD display, you enjoy 77% more desktop space than a full HD screen to spread out your windows and palettes. It is also about 25% sharper than a generic 27" full HD display, delivering ultra-smooth visuals thanks to 5ms (GTG) response time. This ensures you get lag-free experiences in movies and gaming, with the latter looking more vivid, with all in-game details shown in true colour. The ASUS PB278Q is undoubtedly your best choice for work and play.

BenQ- RM8603 86-inch Master Series Education Interactive Flat Panel

When it comes to teacher and student health, BenQ is always ahead of the class. All BenQ interactive displays come equipped with classroom care, our proprietary line of health-centric technologies is carefully designed and tested to make active engagement in the classroom safe for everyone. Give immersive lessons that foster effective learning while protecting the entire class as this panel is designed for hybrid and remote classrooms, comes with a germ-resistant screen and pen that can boost student engagement with built-in tools, have front USB Type-C for all-in-one connectivity and provides 4K UHD screen with built-in speakers and mics. All BenQ interactive displays have touchscreens coated with a nano-ionic silver formula that kills 99.9% of common germs after contact.

As part of classroom care technologies, BenQ displays come with low blue light and flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain and a comfortable viewing experience. Anti-glare screens additionally ensure that display content is seen clearly, even on hybrid and remote calls. The RM03 is a 4K UHD display powered by Fine IR+ touch technology that gives everyone a smooth and intuitive writing experience. With up to 40 points of simultaneous touch recognition, multiple students can interact with the display at any time for more engaging lessons. Also with untethered screen sharing, the students can be empowered to wirelessly present their ideas in class without the hassle of cables. InstaShare 2 lets students simultaneously cast their device screens onto the interactive display. This panel can also enable making lessons more efficient by running two apps side by side, as teachers can explain in detail with a whiteboard on one side and supporting content on the other. The built-in 2 × 16W speakers and 6-microphone array ensure that the entire class can hear and be heard during hybrid and remote lessons. The front ports cover all the connectivity needs, charging e- notebooks, displaying your screen, and enabling touch with a single Type-C cable. The RM03 interactive display comes out of the box with a quad-core A73 processor, 8 GB memory, and 32 GB of storage. Running on Android 9.0 and including an optional slot-in PC, it is the perfect teaching tool for any classroom.

Photo Editing Monitor for Professionals | SW2700PT

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Resolution

2K QHD Monitor

With four times the resolution of Full HD displays, 2K QHD resolution delivers extraordinary clarity of fine details and textures for visually intensive work with the most perceptible quality in graphics, designs, and photos that human eyes can see. BenQ AQCOLOR technology delivers 'Accurate Reproduction.' This translates to the display of colour precisely as it is intended to appear. Led by a colour expert, the BenQ team took part in the ICC* and ISO** to establish colour-related standards and implementation guidelines. Fully visualize the true colours of nature. Adobe RGB colour space offers a far greater range of colour reproduction for shades of blue and green, resulting in a dramatically more realistic colour representation for outdoor and nature photography. With 10-bit colour depth producing over one billion colours for natural colour transitions and subtle shading, SW2700PT guarantees the silkiest, smoothest gradations. With advanced black & white mode, view your photos in a black and white film effect. Preview your photos in three different black and white presets before performing actual adjustments in your photo processing program. The SW2700PT includes a detachable shading hood that effectively reduces screen glare from ambient lighting, ensuring the superb colour accuracy required for professional work.

