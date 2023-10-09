Threads to announce Trending Topics feature like X; All details

Meta's latest social media app, Threads, is likely to gain support for the Trending Topics feature soon, and the new feature was spotted in a screenshot accidentally posted by a Meta employee. Since the launch of Threads in July of this year, users have been requesting a Trending Topics feature to help them find the most discussed topic on Meta rival Twitter/X.



However, shortly after the launch of Threads, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, in an interaction with The Verge, said that the goal of Threads was not to replace Twitter but to create a "public square for communities on Instagram."

Mosseri had also said: "Politics and hard news are important, I don't want to imply otherwise. But my take is, from a platform's perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let's be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them."

Mosseri's comments led many users to conclude that Threads may never include the trending topics feature, which has been widely used as a source of breaking news, politics and outrage on Twitter.

Thread Trending Topics Feature:

App developer William Max first discovered the new trending topics feature through a screenshot taken by an anonymous Meta employee who accidentally posted it to Threads. The new feature sorts topics in numerical order below the search bar while displaying the number of posts on each topic.