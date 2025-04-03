  • Menu
Thunderbird Pro Takes on Gmail with New Email Services and AI Features

Thunderbird is launching paid email services, including @thundermail.com addresses, AI tools, and scheduling features to compete with Gmail and Outlook.

The long-standing Thunderbird email client is stepping up its game by introducing paid "pro" services to compete with Gmail and other major email providers. This new Thunderbird Pro tier will include @thundermail.com email addresses, along with appointment scheduling tools, file sharing services, and AI-powered “Thunderbird Assist” features. Users eager to test these new features can join the beta waitlist at thundermail.com, where they can also opt for an @tb.pro email address.

A New Chapter for Thunderbird

Thunderbird’s Managing Director, Ryan Sipes, shared details about the upcoming services last Friday in the Thunderbird Planning discussion group. While development is still in its early stages, Sipes confirmed that both free and paid tiers will be available. “It is our goal to eventually have a similar offering so that a 100 percent open source, freedom-respecting alternative ecosystem is available for those who want it,” he stated.

Originally launched in 2003, Thunderbird was developed alongside Mozilla’s Firefox browser as an open-source email client. However, it lost ground to web-based services like Gmail and Outlook, though it has maintained a loyal user base.

Mozilla’s Role in Thunderbird’s Evolution

Mozilla ceased Thunderbird’s official development in 2012, transferring it to a community-led initiative. But after a surge in interest and donations in 2020, Thunderbird’s development was taken over by MZLA Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation. Since then, the team has been working on modernizing the platform and expanding into mobile email clients.

Much Needed Innovation

Unlike Gmail and Outlook, Thunderbird has never provided its email service earlier. Sipes acknowledged this delay, stating, “It is my conviction that all of this should have been a part of the Thunderbird universe a decade ago. But it is better late than never.”

With growing concerns about privacy and Big Tech dominance, Thunderbird’s expansion into premium services could provide a much-needed alternative to ProtonMail, FastMail, and mainstream email giants.

