Both sports & academics are vital: Pujari

Jharsuguda: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari attended the inaugural Anit Chakravarti Memorial All India Knockout T20 Cricket Final Match as chief guest on Sunday, held at Integrity Cricket Ground in Brajrajnagar’s Mahavir Nagar. Addressing sports lovers and players, he highlighted that sports benefit the individual, society and the nation.

With a growing population, maintaining physical fitness has become essential, Pujari said, adding that taking care of one’s health is of paramount importance. He stated that integrating sports with education is essential for a well-rounded development. Pujari announced that construction has begun on five stadiums across the Brajrajnagar constituency to promote sports development.

The event was also attended by Brajrajnagar Municipal Council chairman Krishna Gopal Sitani. Sambalpur Railway clinched the title, with Brajrajnagar Ambition Club finishing as runners-up. Srestha Singh was declared the Man of the Match, Santosh Sharma (Man of the Series), Santosh

Sharma (Best Batsman), Majrul Islam (Best Bowler) and Tanmay Maiti (Best Fielder).