Eminent singer Geeta Patnaik passes away

Cuttack: Veteran singer Geeta Patnaik, regarded as one of the most iconic voices in Odia music, died on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here after suffering a brain stroke, a family member said. Geeta, 73, was initially admitted to Capital Hospital after she fell ill while attending an event on Thursday. Medical tests later confirmed that she had suffered a brain stroke.

She was subsequently shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack, where doctors declared her dead on Sunday evening, her brother-in-law Pradosh Patnaik said. The singer’s last rites were performed on Monday.

Geeta Patnaik had a career spanning several decades and was known for her collaborations with legendary Odia singer Akshaya Mohanty. She lent her voice to numerous popular Odia songs, including ‘Phur Kina Udigala Bani’ from the film ‘Jajabar’, ‘Nadi Phere Sagaraku’ (Naga Phasa), ‘Ei Tarabhara Janha Rati’ (Akhi Trutiya).

A top grade artiste of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, she performed across various genres, including film playback, bhajans, and ghazals.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences over the demise of Geeta Patnaik. “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned vocalist Geeta Patnaik. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to Odisha’s music and culture. In this hour of grief, I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, while praying to Lord Shri Jagannath for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” Majhi wrote on X.