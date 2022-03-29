TikTok is testing a 'Watch History' feature

TikTok appears to be testing a new Watch History feature that should save you from the mental anguish of trying to locate that video you could have sworn you saved, TechCrunch reports. It looks like TikTok may finally give us an easy way to browse through an up-to-date list of the videos we've watched on the app.

NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022

Social media consultant Matt Navarra retweeted the findings from Twitter user Hammod Oh, who frequently discovers upcoming features on various social platforms. Oh's screenshot indicates that the "Watch History" option will appear under your setting's "Content and Activity" heading.



There aren't many details yet on what the Watch History page will look like or how it will compile previously watched videos. The Verge contacted TikTok about the potential feature but did not immediately hear back.

The absence of a watch history button has led most of us to look for workarounds, and while there are some, they're not as simple as tapping a Watch History button. For example, one process involves filtering search results by videos you've watched, while another requires you to download all of your TikTok data to find a single video. If TikTok introduces this feature, it should save us all a lot of time.



